Source: 49ers narrowing venue options for relocated practice, games

Source: 49ers narrowing options for relocated practice, games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On the eve of the 49ers' crucial NFC West game at the Los Angeles Rams, the organization is busy narrowing its list of possible venues to relocate for at least the next three weeks.

The 49ers are looking at places in California and out of state to conduct practices for as long as they are shut out of their Santa Clara facility, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers are currently looking only at out-of-state locations to play games, the source said.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced Saturday that all contact sports, including professional teams, will be temporarily suspended starting Monday for at least three week to fight the rapid spread of COVID-19.

After playing the Rams on Sunday, the club is scheduled to play a home games on Monday, Dec. 7, against the Buffalo Bills and Sunday, Dec. 13, against Washington.

A source indicated the 49ers' best bet is to play in Texas or Arizona. Those are also the sites of the 49ers' two final road games. The 49ers are scheduled to play at Dallas on Sunday, Dec. 20, and at Arizona on either Saturday, Dec. 26, or Sunday, Dec. 27.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

The 49ers' final scheduled home game is Sunday, Jan. 3, against the Seattle Seahawks.

The county ban on contact sports will prohibit the 49ers from practicing or playing games at Levi’s Stadium through at least Dec. 21, making relocation a necessity.

The 49ers have experience at setting up shop away from Northern California.

The team had three extended stints away from the Santa Clara between back-to-back East Coast games over the past two seasons. All three times, the team won the back end of the two-game road stands.

In 2019, the 49ers stayed in Youngstown, Ohio, between the first two games of the season -- victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Story continues

They spent another week in Bradenton, Florida between Weeks 13 and 14 when they split games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.

The 49ers won back-to-back games this season against the New York Jets and New York Giants. Between those games, the 49ers stayed and practiced at The Greenbrier, a resort in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

Arizona and Texas are states that currently have less restrictions on contact sports while also housing a number of facilities that could host an NFL team for an extended period.

The 49ers are looking for a facility, which includes a practice field and the technical operations to accommodate the demands of an NFL team, coaching and support staff.

In May, 49ers general manager John Lynch said the club was looking into possible locations to hold training camp outside of the state when there was doubt whether California regulations would allow teams to hold practices within the state.