Source: 49ers signing Jacques Patrick off Bengals practice squad

49ers signing running back off Bengals practice squad

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed through a source that the 49ers are signing running back Jacques Patrick off the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero was first to report the news.

Jacques Patrick gained 156 yards and one TD on 31 rushing attempts (5.0 avg) in the #Bengals preseason. He also caught three passes for 23 yards. He did not get invite to 2019 NFL Scouting Combine after four-year career at Florida State. He joins the #49ers 53-man roster. https://t.co/D7bffLDsRl — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 21, 2021

This comes one day after coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the 49ers are bringing in veteran running backs Lamar Miller, Duke Johnson and T.J. Yeldon for workouts.

The 49ers' running back room already looks a lot different than expected at the start of the season. Raheem Mostert is out for the season following a knee injury he sustained after just two carries. Eijah Mitchell has leapt fellow rookie Trey Sermon on the depth chart, and JaMycal Hasty is out four to six weeks following a high-ankle sprain from Week 2.

Sermon also could be out for Week 3 as he's in the concussion protocol.

Patrick, 24, had a strong preseason showing for the Bengals. He spent last season on Cincinnati's practice squad after playing for the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers. Patrick rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries with the Vipers.

Over four seasons at Florida State, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound running back rushed for 1,790 yards and 17 TDs.

