Source: 49ers sign veteran linebacker Terence Garvin for depth

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Wednesday signed free-agent linebacker and special-teams player Terence Garvin, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Garvin, 27, fills a need for the 49ers, who are short=handed at linebacker. He has familiarity with the defensive scheme after spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers need the depth at inside linebacker because Reuben Foster is serving the final game of a two-game suspension this week, Brock Coyle is in the NFL's concussion protocol, and Malcolm Smith has battled a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the first preseason game.

Garvin (6 foot 3, 242 pounds) signed with the Miami Dolphins in April and was cut before the start of the regular season. He is s sixth-year pro who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 16 games for Washington in 2016 before moving on to Seattle last year.