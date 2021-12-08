49ers sign running back Brian Hill to practice squad as injuries mount

49ers sign veteran RB Hill to practice squad as injuries mount originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Wednesday added a veteran running back to serve as insurance for the team’s Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers signed Brian Hill to the practice squad, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the move Wednesday.

Hill, 26, appeared in 45 games over the past four seasons with Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Hill (6-1, 220) has 209 career rushing attempts for 982 yards (4.7 average) with three touchdowns. He also has 38 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers worked out running back Jeremy Cox and Dexter Williams on Tuesday before deciding to go with Hill.

The 49ers are down to one healthy running back, JaMycal Hasty.

Elijah Mitchell and Trenton Cannon are in the NFL’s concussion protocol, while Jeff Wilson Jr. had a knee condition flare up on him in the 49ers’ game Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

