Source: 49ers to sign Jordan Matthews with Jalen Hurd, Jason Verrett on IR

The 49ers on Thursday morning placed rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd and cornerback Jason Verrett on injured reserve.

It is not known whether either player has a chance to return this season. Under NFL rules, players who go on injured reserve during the season must sit out eight games before they are eligible to return to action.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor, defensive lineman Kentavius Street, Hurd and Verrett are eligible to return this season, but the team can activate no more than two players off IR during the course of the season.

The 49ers re-signed veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson, the team announced. The club also plans to re-sign wide receiver Jordan Matthews, a sleague source confirmed. NFL Network was the first to report the plan to re-sign Matthews.

A league source confirms #49ers are likely/will sign veteran WR Jordan Matthews, who was among team's final cuts before start of regular season. @MikeGarafolo had it first. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 3, 2019

Johnson and Matthews were among the 49ers' final cuts before the start of the regular season.

Hurd has not practiced or played since the 49ers' first preseason game, Aug. 10, against the Dallas Cowboys. The third-round draft pick from Baylor caught two touchdown passes in his preseason debut. But he has missed nearly two months with a stress reaction in his back.

Verrett missed all of training camp after sustaining an ankle sprain on Aug. 7 in practice. He was inactive for the first two games of the season and entered in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after Ahkello Witherspoon sustained a foot sprain that is expected to keep him out more than a month.

Verrett was called for a 32-yard pass interference penalty, then surrendered a 39-yard touchdown to Steelers wide receiver Dionte Johnson. Second-year cornerback Emmanuel Moseley replaced Verrett and is in line to start Monday night when the 49ers return to action against the Cleveland Browns at Levi's Stadium.

Johnson takes Verrett's spot on the roster. He returns to the 49ers after entering the NFL in 2014 as a fourth-round draft pick. In four seasons with the 49ers, he appeared in 63 games with 22 starts. After leaving the 49ers, he spent time with Seattle, Buffalo, Arizona and Kansas City.

