Kendrick Bourne tests positive for COVID-19; 49ers shut down facility

Bourne tests positive for COVID-19; 49ers shut down facility

49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne has tested positive for COVID-19, a team source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday morning.

The 49ers' facility will be closed immediately as the team follows contact tracing protocols. Bourne’s agent, Henry Organ, told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that his client is symptom-free and currently self-quarantining.

Kendrick Bourne’s agent, @henryorgann, tells me: "I just got off the phone with Kendrick this morning. He is extremely sad but taking this very seriously and isolating himself in the house.”



Bourne is not feeling any symptoms, his agent said. #49ers — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 4, 2020

This news comes one day before the 49ers' matchup with the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football." There is no official word yet on if the game will be postponed, but all possibilities are being considered. NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, citing a source, that the game is still on, as of now.

The 49ers have not had a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 9, when linebacker Fred Warner was cleared just four days before the team’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Warner was on the COVID-19 list for 10 days, beginning Aug. 31.

Wide receiver Richie James went on the list July 27 and was activated on Aug. 4, and running back Jeff Wilson went on the list July 30 and was cleared on Aug. 4, as well.

The Packers also are dealing with COVID issues. Running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier this week and has been ruled out. Running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were declared close contacts and will also miss the game, per NFL protocols.

The 49ers released a statement regarding the test results later Wednesday morning.

"The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine. Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."