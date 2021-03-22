Source: Tavon Wilson, 49ers agree to one-year contract in free agency

Source: Wilson, 49ers agree to one-year free-agent contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and veteran free-agent safety Tavon Wilson have agreed to a one-year contract, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday morning.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Source confirms Tavon Wilson has agreed to terms on one-year deal with #49ers, as @RapSheet reported. Wilson is in Santa Clara today to make it official. https://t.co/c8xl1c1lzj — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) March 22, 2021

Currently, the 49ers have starting free safety Jimmie Ward under contract, along with Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris. Moore started eight games last season, while Harris started three games.

Jaquiski Tartt is a free agent. Tartt has started every game in which he has appeared for the 49ers since 2017, but he has started only 36 of the possible 64 games due to injuries.

Wilson, 31, is a reliable veteran who began his nine-year career with four seasons in New England. He entered the NFL as a 2012 second-round pick from Illinois.

After appearing in 54 games with four starts with the Patriots, he moved on to Detroit. There, he started 39 of the 56 games in which he appeared over four seasons. Wilson played 15 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season and made two starts.

Wilson (6-foot, 208 pounds) has registered 383 tackles, eight interceptions, 20 passes defensed, five sacks in his career.

