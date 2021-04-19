Source: 49ers planning to send three reps to Trey Lance workout

Source: 49ers to send three reps to Lance workout at NDSU originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be fully represented on Monday during quarterback Trey Lance’s second pro day in Fargo, North Dakota.

Lance, who played collegiately at North Dakota State, is one of quarterbacks the 49ers are considering with the No. 3 overall pick in this month’s draft.

General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello are scheduled to attend Lance’s pro day at North Dakota State, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and #49ers QBs coach Rich Scangarello will be in Fargo, North Dakota, on Monday for QB Trey Lance’s second pro day at @NDSUfootball. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) April 19, 2021

The same three representatives of the 49ers attended the second pro day of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields last week.

Lynch and Shanahan also traveled to watch Alabama quarterback Mac Jones on March 30 during his second pro day in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The 49ers moved up from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in a March 26 trade with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers sent the Dolphins first-round draft picks in 2022 and ’23, as well as a third-round compensatory pick in 2022.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Zach Wilson of BYU are expected to be the top two selections of the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively.

The 49ers likely will pick among Lance, Fields and Jones for the No. 3 overall pick.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers’ starting quarterback since the final five games of the 2017 season. But he has missed the majority of two of the past three seasons due to injuries.

Lance is an outstanding dual-threat quarterback who threw 28 touchdowns and no interceptions in 2019, while also rushing for 1,110 yards and 14 touchdowns. He appeared in just one game in 2020, as North Dakota State cut short their fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

