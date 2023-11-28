Source: 49ers plan to sign safety Erik Harris to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers agreed to terms with a veteran safety as insurance after injuries the past two games to Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum.

San Francisco plans to sign Erik Harris to the practice squad, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. NFL Network first reported the news.

Harris gives the 49ers a little depth behind starting safeties Tashaun Gipson and rookie Ji’Ayir Brown.

Harris, 33, spent four seasons with the Raiders and started 30 games from 2017 to ’20. He played the past two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has appeared in 91 NFL games with 43 career starts.

The 49ers find themselves thin at safety after injuries in back-to-back games. Hufanga sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Odum, a backup safety and special-teams ace, sustained a torn biceps on Thursday night in Seattle. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

San Francisco believes there's a chance Odum can return to action if it advance deep into the postseason.

Harris joins first-year player Tayler Hawkins as the only safeties on the 49ers’ 16-member practice squad. They could also use cornerback Isaiah Oliver as an emergency safety.

