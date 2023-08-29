Source: 49ers plan to re-sign Hyder, Bryant after release
The 49ers released veteran defensive linemen Kerry Hyder Jr. and Austin Bryant on Tuesday as the team trimmed down to their 53-player limit.
But Hyder and Bryant are not going too far away.
As a procedural move for their salaries to remain non-guaranteed, the 49ers plan to create roster spots on Wednesday in order to re-sign Hyder and Bryant, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.
The 49ers are likely to place two players on injured reserve in order for them to remain eligible to return to action this season and create the spots for Hyder and Bryant, who could immediately fit into the team’s defensive line rotation for the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The 49ers currently do not have their top player on the roster, as defensive end Nick Bosa is on the reserve/did not report list.
Bosa continues his contract holdout as the teams work toward a resolution on a potential lucrative, long-term contract extension.
Among the 32 roster moves the 49ers made on Tuesday was placing tight end Cameron Latu on injured reserve with a knee injury. That move ends the season for Latu, a third-round draft pick who struggled during training camp.
The 49ers kept four tight ends on their initial roster, including seventh-round draft pick Brayden Willis. He joins George Kittle, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley on the team’s depth chart at tight end.
The 49ers also retained six linebackers, including two draft picks. San Francisco selected linebacker Dee Winters in the sixth round and Jalen Graham with their final pick in the seventh round at No. 255 overall.
Here is a look at the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster:
QB
Brock Purdy
Sam Darnold
Brandon Allen
RB
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Juszczyk
Elijah Mitchell
Jordan Mason
Ty Davis-Price
WR
Deebo Samuel
Brandon Aiyuk
Jauan Jennings
Ronnie Bell
Ray-Ray McCloud
Danny Gray
TE
George Kittle
Charlie Woerner
Ross Dwelley
Brayden Willis
OL
Trent Williams
Aaron Banks
Jake Brendel
Spencer Burford
Colton McKivitz
Jaylon Moore
Matt Pryor
Jon Feliciano
Nick Zakelj
DL
Arik Armstead
Javon Hargrave
Kevin Givens
Drake Jackson
Clelin Ferrell
Javon Kinlaw
Robert Beal
Kalia Davis
LB
Fred Warner
Dre Greenlaw
Oren Burks
Jalen Graham
Dee Winters
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
CB
Charvarius Ward
Deommodore Lenoir
Samuel Womack
Ambry Thomas
Isaiah Oliver
S
Talanoa Hufanga
Tashaun Gipson
Ji’Ayir Brown
George Odum
ST
Jake Moody
Mitch Wishnowsky
Taybor Pepper
