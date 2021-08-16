Source: 49ers plan to release veteran cornerback Ken Webster

Source: 49ers plan to release veteran cornerback Webster originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers plan to release veteran cornerback Ken Webster on Monday, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Webster played 35 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the preseason opener. He broke up one pass and made one tackle on special teams.

Webster entered the NFL in 2019 as a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots. He appeared in eight games in 2019 with the Miami Dolphins.

He was promoted to the 53-man roster after spending one week on the 49ers’ practice squad. He appeared in nine games before going on injured reserve in December with a season-ending hamstring injury.

NFL teams must trim their rosters from the 90-player limit to 85 players prior to Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.

