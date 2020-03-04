Source: 49ers to pick up final-year option on Kyle Juszczyk's contract

The 49ers on Wednesday picked up the option on the final year of fullback Kyle Juszczyk's contract, a league source confirmed.

Juszczyk signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the club on the first day of free agency in 2017. He is scheduled to make $5.05 million in base salary with an additional $400,000 available in per-game roster bonuses as well as $100,000 in a workout bonus.

ESPN first reported the 49ers picked up the option. A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday the move was not official, but the 49ers have informed Juszczyk that the option will be exercised.

Initially, the 49ers received some criticism for overpaying Juszczyk. But Juszczyk earned three Pro Bowl honors in his first three seasons with the club.

"We wanted him pretty bad," coach Kyle Shanahan said in late-November. "I think everyone knows that by what we did to go out and get him. I'd say he exceeded expectations because you don't know the guy totally.

"After being with him three years, we can tell now why we liked him so much on tape because he is very talented. But just how automatic he is in all the stuff you ask him to do, just the angles of getting the ‘backers."

