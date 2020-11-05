Source: Game vs. Packers on after 49ers have no positive COVID-19 tests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reported no positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday morning and their game against the Green Bay Packers is on as scheduled, a team source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, also received a negative test result back on Thursday morning, according to the source.

The 49ers shut down their Santa Clara facility on Wednesday after Bourne's negative test result. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Later in the day, the 49ers also placed wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and left tackle Trent Williams on the COVID-19 list due to their close contacts with a person who tested positive.

Bourne, Aiyuk and Williams are ineligible to play in Thursday night's game while they have to remain on the COVID-19 list, per NFL protocols. Samuel was already going to be out for the game against Green Bay due to a hamstring injury.

The source said if the 49ers' game was Sunday -- and not Thursday -- it is likely that all of their players would have been available to return to action.