Source: 49ers' Nick Bosa, Trent Williams report to mandatory minicamp

Source: Bosa, Williams report to 49ers' mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — It looks like the gang is back together at 49ers team headquarters.

A source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area that Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have reported to the team facility for mandatory minicamp, along with Deebo Samuel. There is no expectation that any of the three mentioned players will be seen on the practicing in team drills, but they will participate in off-field activities.

Bosa, along with Samuel, is set to enter his fourth season with the club and is eligible to receive an extension on his rookie contract. Unlike Samuel, Bosa has been quiet on social media this offseason as both sides attempt to work out the details of a lucrative new deal.

The 49ers have historically finalized extensions with their star players closer to training camp, as they did with George Kittle and Fred Warner. All signs point to both sides wanting to get deals done, as both John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have stated throughout the offseason.

The 49ers' brain trust wants both players to be a part of the 49ers for the long haul, and expects the two sides to eventually work out the details. For now, neither player needs to participate in on-field practice, risking injury.

The club moved minicamp up a week and will have an their third week of OTAs the following week. All three minicamp practices will be open to the media and elected players will be available for interviews throughout.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast