Source: 49ers who missed Packers game to COVID-19 cleared to return

Four 49ers players who spent Thursday night's 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list were cleared Friday morning to return to the team's Santa Clara practice facility, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive earlier in the week, received his second negative test in a row. The initial positive test, it turns out, was a false positive after consecutive days of testing negative.
Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams also were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday due to their close contact with Bourne.
The 49ers were shorthanded for their Thursday night game, falling to 4-5 on the year.