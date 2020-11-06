Source: 49ers who missed Packers game to COVID-19 cleared to return

Source: 49ers who missed Packers game to COVID-19 cleared originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Four 49ers players who spent Thursday night's 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list were cleared Friday morning to return to the team's Santa Clara practice facility, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive earlier in the week, received his second negative test in a row. The initial positive test, it turns out, was a false positive after consecutive days of testing negative.

The NFL Network was first to report the negative tests for Bourne and his three teammates.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams also were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday due to their close contact with Bourne.

The 49ers were shorthanded for their Thursday night game, falling to 4-5 on the year.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast