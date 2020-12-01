Source: 49ers leaving for Arizona on Wednesday for week of practice

Source: 49ers leaving for Arizona on Wednesday for practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will practice in Arizona this week as they prepare for their "home" game against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz., a source has told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Earlier Monday, the 49ers announced that they would play their Week 13 and Week 14 home games in Arizona after Santa Clara County issued an order on Saturday that bans contact sports due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The players were informed on Monday that they will leave Wednesday to travel to Arizona for the week of practices. The 49ers will practice at a location near State Farm Stadium, another source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that he was "extremely disappointed" by the nature of how the 49ers found out about the Santa Clara County restrictions on Saturday. The county released a statement Monday in response to Shanahan's comments, asserting that there was "regular communication" between both parties.

The 49ers kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a last-second 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams to improve to 5-6. They'll welcome the AFC-East leading Bills (8-3) on Monday in one of their strangest "home games" in recent memory.