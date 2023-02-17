Source: 49ers hiring Klint Kubiak as Bobby Slowik offensive replacement

Source: 49ers hiring Klint Kubiak as Slowik's replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL coaching carousel continued Thursday with the 49ers' latest hire.

San Francisco is bringing on former Denver Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak to replace Bobby Slowik, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Thursday. Kubiak's brother, Klay, is the 49ers' assistant quarterbacks coach, and both are sons of retired Super Bowl champion coach Gary Kubiak.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news, citing sources.

Slowik served as San Francisco's passing game coordinator before following Texans coach and former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston as the team's new offensive coordinator.

Kubiak also has served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, and the 36-year-old joins a San Francisco staff with fellow new hire Steve Wilks, who is replacing Ryans as DC.

During Kubiak's second stint with the Broncos this past season (he also served as Denver's offensive assistant from 2016 to 2018), play-calling duties ultimately were relinquished to him as the now-fired Nathaniel Hackett's offense struggled to start the season.

The 49ers Faithful are hoping San Francisco's offense gets off to a hot start in 2023, with quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance set to compete in camp -- and now, the addition of another Kubiak.

