Source: 49ers excuse Jimmy Garoppolo from attending mandatory minicamp

Source: 49ers excuse Jimmy G from mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have excused Jimmy Garoppolo from attending mandatory minicamp that starts on Tuesday.

League sources have confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area that the veteran quarterback is not required to report to Santa Clara as he rehabs from offseason shoulder surgery. Garoppolo has been working with his own training staff and was not scheduled to be cleared to throw a football until late June or July.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero first reported the news that Garoppolo would be excused.

The 30-year-old has not been present at team headquarters since cleaning out his locker following the NFC Championship game at the end of January. Normally, a player would be fined for not reporting -- but that is not the case for Garoppolo.

The fines for not reporting to mandatory minicamp are as follows:

Day 1: $15,980

Day 2: $31,961

Day 3: $47,936

Second-year quarterback Trey Lance has been taking all of the first-team reps since organized team activities (OTAs) started a few weeks ago. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared that this was the plan all along, and that he still expects Garoppolo to be traded prior to the start of the season.

“Nothing's changed since the surgery, we knew where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold,” Shanahan said after Week 1 of OTAs. “I expect him at some time, most likely to be traded, but who knows. It's not a guarantee and it's been exactly on hold when that happened. And when he is healthy, we'll see what happens.”

Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery took the 49ers brass and likely any potential trade partners by surprise, causing trade talks to come to a screeching halt. The situation will likely remain at a standstill with the nine-year veteran remaining on the roster for now.

The 49ers are not on the hook for any of Garoppolo’s nearly $25 million salary until the end of August, when the active roster must be trimmed down to 53. Until then, the quarterback who took the club to a Super Bowl and two NFC Championship games over the past three seasons will remain part of the organization.

