Source: 49ers decline to tender QB Nick Mullens, could re-sign later

Source: 49ers decline to tender Mullens, could re-sign later originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will not tender quarterback Nick Mullens as a restricted free agent, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday.

The 49ers are keeping the door open to re-sign Mullens later in the offseason. Mullens is rehabbing from elbow surgery.

The 49ers originally signed Mullens in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of Southern Mississippi.

Mullens appeared in 19 games with 16 starts in his first three seasons. Mullens completed 64.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Mullens has a career passer rating of 87.2.

The 49ers have three quarterbacks already under contract: Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson.

Mullens earned approximately $1.8 million over his first three seasons. The 49ers could have tendered Mullens at $2.133 million for one year to guarantee the right of first refusal if another team were to sign him to an offer sheet.

The 49ers have signed extensions with their other scheduled restricted free agents, including cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., tight end Ross Dwelley and safety Marcell Harris.

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m. PT, scheduled unrestricted free agents are allowed to begin negotiating with other teams. The free-agent signing period begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The 49ers have 27 players scheduled for unrestricted free agency, a list that includes left tackle Trent Williams, receiver Kendrick Bourne, nose tackle D.J. Jones and defensive backs Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Jaquiski Tartt