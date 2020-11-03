49ers waive Dante Pettis after no trade came for disappointing receiver

49ers waive disappointing WR Pettis after no trade available originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Tuesday were unable to trade wide receiver Dante Pettis before the 1 p.m. deadline.

Instead, they waived him, the 49ers announced later Tuesday afternoon.

Pettis was a major disappointment the past two seasons after ending his rookie season on a good note. The 49ers traded up to select him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

But Pettis did not show up to training camp in 2019 in shape and tumbled down the depth chart. The last pass he caught with the 49ers came on Oct. 31, 2019.

Pettis was active for the 49ers for the final time on Sunday. The only time he touched the ball came when he committed a crucial fumble on a kickoff return in the third quarter, as the 49ers were trying to get back into the game.

Pettis appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the 49ers. He caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. As a rookie, he caught 27 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

