Source: 49ers, assistant head coach/tight ends Jon Embree part ways

Source: 49ers, assistant head coach/tight ends Embree part ways originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have an opening on their coaching staff after parting with assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree, a league source confirmed on Wednesday.

Embree, 56, was an original member of coach Kyle Shanahan’s first staff with the 49ers in 2017. He worked with George Kittle, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick, since his rookie season.

Broadcaster Solomon Wilcots of Sirius XM NFL Radio reported Embree was asked to take a 60-percent pay cut with the 49ers, which led to the end of the union on Tuesday.

NBC Sports Bay Area could not independently confirm the financial negotiations, but it is believed Embree was working on a one-year contract last season with the 49ers.

Under Embree’s coaching, Kittle became the first 49ers tight end in franchise history to have more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season in 2018 with 88 catches for 1,377 yards. He also topped the 1,000-yard mark the following year when he earned first-team All-Pro honors.

This season, Kittle caught 71 passes for 910 yards and a career-best six touchdowns in 14 games.

Embree spent 13 seasons as a college coach before moving onto the NFL in 2006. He spent two seasons as head coach of the University of Colorado in 2011 and ’12, where his teams went 4-21.

He returned to coach in the NFL with Cleveland and Tampa Bay before joining the 49ers’ coaching staff.

