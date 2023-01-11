Source: 49ers' Adam Peters declines Titans, Cardinals interview requests

Source: 49ers’ Peters declines Titans, Cards interview requests originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Adam Peters is in demand.

But he is happy where he is right now, and does not appear to be going anywhere.

Peters, the 49ers’ assistant general manager, declined requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals to interview for their vacant general manager positions, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

The NFL Network was the first to report that Peters is focused on supporting the 49ers during the postseason.

Peters, a Bay Area native, is known to be happy with his role with the 49ers, working alongside general manager John Lynch.

After interviewing for several GM positions in the past, Peters is not believed to be looking to leave the 49ers at this stage in his career, according to a source.

Lynch last year turned down a lucrative offer from Amazon to return to broadcasting. If Lynch were ever tempted to leave his role in team management, Peters would be an obvious choice within the 49ers organization to replace him as the team’s top personnel man.

Peters is in his 20th season in the NFL and second as the 49ers' assistant general manager. He spent four seasons as vice president of player personnel for the 49ers.

Peters was among Lynch’s first hires in 2017. Peters joined the 49ers after spending eight seasons (2009-16) with the Denver Broncos.

