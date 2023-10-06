Source: 49ers acquire Randy Gregory in trade with Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers reportedly are bolstering their already-scary pass rush.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that the 49ers are acquiring outside linebacker Randy Gregory in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Plot twist! The #Broncos are trading veteran OLB Randy Gregory to the #49ers, per sources.



Denver never formally released Gregory, who now gets a fresh start with a contender in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/cswa2oKRIM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2023

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the news and reported, citing a source, that San Francisco is sending a 2024 sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Gregory and the Broncos' 2024 seventh-round pick.

The 49ers trade a 2024 sixth-round pick to Denver for Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick, source confirms. https://t.co/rhRXMwXJkt — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 6, 2023

Gregory, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015, played five seasons in Dallas before signing a five-year $70 million contract with the Broncos before the 2022 season.

This story will be updated ...