Source: 49ers acquire Randy Gregory in trade with Broncos

Randy Gregory joining 49ers in trade with Broncos, who never officially released pass rusher

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
The 49ers reportedly are bolstering their already-scary pass rush.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Friday afternoon, citing sources, that the 49ers are acquiring outside linebacker Randy Gregory in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed the news and reported, citing a source, that San Francisco is sending a 2024 sixth-round pick to Denver in exchange for Gregory and the Broncos' 2024 seventh-round pick.

Gregory, a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2015, played five seasons in Dallas before signing a five-year $70 million contract with the Broncos before the 2022 season.

This story will be updated ...