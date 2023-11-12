Sour postgame Tweets: Hog fans take frustrations out online

Riding in on a one-game winning streak, with a glimmer of hope still remaining for some die-hard fans, the Arkansas football team wasted little time Saturday in officially dashing any remnants of saving the season.

The Hogs got dismantled from the opening kickoff and never posed a threat against a lack-luster Auburn team that was suddenly made to resemble their 2010 National Championship team.

Although most Razorback fans were left speechless after the 48-10 beatdown in Razorback Stadium, it didn’t stop some of them from taking to social media to release some frustration.

Here is some of the feedback left on the Tweet machine following the game:

Sad state

The Razorbacks will be lucky if they draw a combined 50k fans in the next two games. Sad. So damn sad. — J.D. Hardin (@jdh2jdh) November 11, 2023

Maybe so

Somewhere in a bar, a patron is staring at @CoachDanEnos after hearing his story and saying, “Damn, you weren’t lying!” #Razorbacks #Arkansas#ArkansasRazorbackFootball — Errett Porter (@errettp) November 11, 2023

Free ride

Pick them up on Razorback transit and take him back to Oklahoma https://t.co/O2v5807GSy — BlackSheep (@WayneHawg) November 11, 2023

Live look

Heart-breaking

I am a TRUE RED HOG FAN. Always was and always will be. But today they are truly breaking my heart. Razorback Football team still has 2 games affter today and I will still be rooting and cheering for them. My heart is hurting. WPS!!! GO HOGS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NBHL2lNZqU — Diana murders (@DianaDmurders1) November 11, 2023

Oh, the memories

Every Saturday as I watch Razorback football, I’m reminded of why I can’t stand seeing couples ride motorcycles now 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — MiMi (@iTweetyouLearn) November 11, 2023

KJ the problem?

Lol. Watch much football? Oline is terrible for sure but KJ is a huge part of the problem not being able to read a defense and check out. — hog wild (@degge_razorback) November 11, 2023

Remember when

Remember when we beat Penn St in the bowl game without like 5 of their defensive starters? Boy, we thought we did something, didn't we? — ZJ (@RazorbackZJ) November 11, 2023

Finally ...

Finally razorbacks take out Jefferson and let Jacolby Criswell play. Should’ve done that in prior games as well. If your QB1 is not doing well, go to QB2 and see if things change — Allison Tapp (@KanUCMe53) November 11, 2023

Is the seat that hot?

Gotta wonder if Sam Pittman is still the coach of the Razorbacks come next Saturday.#AUBvsARK — All Hail Pac-12 After Dark (@TheBauceman) November 11, 2023

Sad for the fans

Amen Mike, This is an embarrassment to the State and all Razorback Fans. I have never left a football game in the 3rd Quarter even in the Chad Morris debacle. I could tell by the way @HunterYurachek was standing on the sidelines he was not at happy AD!! — hawgswinn (@hawgswinn) November 11, 2023

Is Guiton in or out?

Dude sucks. He definitely doesn’t deserve the job. And Sam doesn’t deserve his either. — WooPigSTL (@TulsaRazorback) November 11, 2023

Infestation

The #Arkansas #Razorbacks football program is a termite infested shack that needs to be burned completely down to the ground and left as an empty slab for a 5 year period. Gut the whole Athletic Dept and rebuild from scratch. — Case Wharry (Sir Case) (@CaseWharry) November 11, 2023

Poor sponge

Arkansas fans leaving Razorback Stadium after taking a beating from 5-4 Auburn https://t.co/khmLZ4BFz7 pic.twitter.com/0mFAkOjncP — Biscuits & SEC (@biscuitsandsec) November 11, 2023

A shift to the West

If your wondering what happened to Razorback football, look no further than UNLV being 8-2. Don’t think it is a coincidence. — JH (@JH69562817) November 11, 2023

A Looong Time

Arkansas football hasn’t scored a touchdown at Razorback Stadium since AJ Green scored early in 3rd quarter against BYU back on September 16th… That happened 132 minutes ago—9 quarters of homefield playing time. It was 56 calendar days ago. pic.twitter.com/vGQXS67W03 — Josh Bertaccini (@TheRealNWAJB) November 11, 2023

All-time low

This is an All Time low moment in Arkansas Razorbacks Football. — Jacob W (@Jacoby_27) November 11, 2023

It could happen

Bye bye bye #sampittman. It's time to rebuild #razorbacks. This is just embarrassing — MR Brad Jones (@rmpelle00) November 11, 2023

Emotions

ChatGPT “show me an Arkansas razorback fan” pic.twitter.com/70jHtVa7x4 — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 🔱 (@dutchdalton992) November 11, 2023

Boycott?

The only way we get change is for a full on boycott. If you have tickets for the next 2 games DO NOT SHOW UP. Make them broadcast an empty stadium. — Lonestar Razorback (@LONESTAR_RZRBCK) November 11, 2023

All Razorback

Is Sam is who he says he is, all Razorback and such, he needs to resign immediately after this is over. — Joey Hightower (@jhitower) November 11, 2023

Shutdown

Have never turned a Razorback game off early at the #bail office until today. This is also felony robbery for anyone who paid a ticket to go to the stadium today as well. Horrid #NOBail #WPS pic.twitter.com/9ZStTR5OrV — Triple R Bail Bonds, Inc. (@triplerbailbond) November 11, 2023

Worst year

This has been the WORST year for Razorback football I can remember. Recent years since Petrino I didn’t expect a lot. But this year my expectations were so high. Great group of kids. 4th year for Pittman. We should be much better. We’re back to being the bottom feeder of the SEC — Big Chief (@CincinnatiChief) November 12, 2023

No quit

You NWA Razorback fans like to talk crap about Houston Nutt but his teams never quit and showed up whenever wherever (except USC) — Rich Nolan (@JonesRj1200) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire