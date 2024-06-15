Souness warns of Swiss and Hungary task

[Getty Images]

Graeme Souness' day of joy at receiving a CBE for his services to football - and to charity - was somewhat spoiled by Scotland's Munich mauling and he warns that their next two group games are also against in-form sides.

"We didn’t turn up, they didn’t turn up," the former Scotland and Liverpool captain told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast after the 5-1 Euro 2014 opening defeat by Germany.

"None of them looked in the mirror this morning and thought ‘I did okay last night’.

"I’m not sure what the game plan was. If you’re going to lose, lose by one or two goals. I’m so disappointed. The players will be disappointed with themselves this morning."

Souness pointed out how big a task Scotland now have to qualify from their group, especially as the scale of defeat will make it more difficult to progress if it comes down to goal difference.

"This a really tough group they’re in," he added. "Switzerland have lost one in the last 14, Hungary have lost one in the last 16 before they meet today. These are in-form teams."