It sounds like Teven Jenkins will start for Bears at right guard vs. Seahawks

Things are looking up for Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who finds himself competing for a starting job. And he has a good chance to make a strong impression during Thursday’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Jenkins was lining up at right guard with the starting offensive line group during warmups.

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise considering Jenkins started taking reps at right guard this week during practice. While he started with the reserves, he worked his way up to the first-team during Tuesday’s practice.

It certainly seems like Jenkins’ best bet to crack the starting lineup is at right guard, where he’s competing with Michael Schofield. A strong performance by Jenkins should go a long way as he looks to edge out the veteran.

Teven Jenkins lining up with starting unit at right guard in warmups. Also, Larry Borom at right tackle with 1s. #Bears will hold 11-year veteran OT Riley Reiff out again this week. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 18, 2022

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan praised Jenkins’ skillset and believes he’s a good fit at guard in this offensive scheme.

“He’s got great size; he’s got good strength,” Morgan said. “He’s a smart football player. Those are all things you want inside, that translate inside. Things move fast inside.”

Larry Borom will get the start at right tackle with veteran Riley Reiff not suiting up.

