It sounds like Soldier Field will be at full capacity for Bears’ first preseason game

Normally, Chicago Bears fans aren’t rushing to the ticket office to secure their seats for preseason games. But this year may be an exception now that it looks like Soldier Field will be open at full capacity later this summer.

According to NFL Network’s Judy Battista, the Bears are one of 30 teams to have approval for full capacity stadiums to begin the preseason.

Earlier this month, the Bears confirmed they would be welcoming fans back to Soldier Field for the first time since 2019, but had not issued any limits on capacity at that time. Single-game tickets then went on sale two weeks ago following the full schedule release.

NFL team presidents told on a call today 30 of 32 teams already have approval for full capacity stadiums at start of preseason, remaining two (Denver & Indy) on track. NFL’s Peter O’Reilly said training camps can have fans in attendance. Most camps will open July 31. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 25, 2021

Now, plans are being made to welcome back a full stadium when the Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 14. The Bears and Soldier Field will continue to follow strict health and safety guidelines during the season.

