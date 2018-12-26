Blake Bortles will get one final (?) start for the Jaguars in Week 17

Blake Bortles will have one more chance to play before entering an uncertain offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars players spoke on Wednesday as if Bortles will start Week 17, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press. The team made it official early Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Doug Marrone: Blake Bortles will start at quarterback against the Texans this week. pic.twitter.com/943xBBjUM5 — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 26, 2018





Bortles was benched for Cody Kessler earlier this season, but came in for Kessler in Week 16 due to an injury.

It’s not an insignificant game, in terms of the playoff picture. If the Jaguars beat the Texans, the winner of Sunday night’s Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game will win the AFC South. If the Texans win, they’ll clinch a division title.

It’s not an insignificant game for Bortles either.

Jaguars likely to cut Blake Bortles

When the Jaguars benched Bortles, it seemed that was it for his future with the Jaguars. Bortles, the third pick of the 2014 draft, has been inconsistent his entire career and that probably isn’t changing.

The Jaguars would take on $16.5 million in dead salary-cap space if they cut Bortles before June 1, though Pro Football Talk reported there is offset language in Bortles’ deal that will allow the team to recoup up to $6.5 million of that, depending how much Bortles makes from his 2019 team.

That all assumes the Jaguars cut Bortles, and it has been widely reported and speculated that’s what will happen. As Bortles starts Sunday he’ll likely be auditioning for his next team, and maybe giving the Jaguars one more memorable moment from what has been a mostly forgettable career with them.

Bortles has started 72 games for the Jaguars

Assuming Bortles has only one more game with the Jaguars, he’ll end his Jacksonville career with the second-most yards and touchdowns in team history, trailing only Mark Brunell. He has started 72 games for the Jaguars.

It’s a big game in Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee. And it seems like it will be an end of an era in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles could get a chance to start in Week 17. (AP)

