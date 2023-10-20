'Sounds just like him': Ohio State coach Ryan Day faces 'Fake Lou Holtz' on 'Pat McAfee Show'

On the Friday before Ohio State takes on Penn State, Ryan Day sort of received an apology from Lou Holtz.

On an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" — the show where the former Notre Dame coach made what the Ohio State coach felt was disrespectful comments toward him and the Buckeye program — Day sat through an apology from "Fake Lou Holtz" who interviewed the real Holtz before Ohio State took on Notre Dame.

To Day, Ty Schmit, who impersonated Holtz with prosthetics, sounds "just like" the Notre Dame coach.

"I love Columbus and I didn't mean to chap your ass like that..



I never meant to disrespect you or your boys"



🤝 Coach Lou Holtz #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SIUOqdfyzs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2023

"I already heard some of the things you were saying," Day said jokingly to Schmit.

Day later said he saw the clip between the fake Holtz and real Holtz after Ohio State's 17-14 win against Notre Dame and "haven't laughed so hard in my life."

"I felt so dang bad afterwards I told the guy a day after, I went to bed watching Matlock and I woke up the next morning, and will and behold, coach Ryan Day wants to beat the hell out of me," Schmit said as Holtz Friday. "I didn't feel good about it. But I never meant to disrespect you and your boys. I just wanted a good clean fight between our two teams. If you took disrespect or you thought I was making a mockery of you and your program, I apologize and I'm sorry we ever got in that situation."

After the Buckeyes' win in South Bend, Indiana, Day went on a rant against Holtz after he questioned Ohio State's physicality.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in his postgame interview on NBC. "What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio and it's always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. But I tell you: I love those kids and we have a tough team.

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time. We had one bad half the last couple years. That's it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors that can win. ... I'm emotional about this for a reason. A lot of people question these kids and say a lot about them. And I love them. When someone attacks your family, to come in and win is special. It's a great win for our program and a great win for Ohio State."

Day continued his thoughts regarding Holtz in his postgame press conference, saying he is "really upset" and "pretty disrespected" about what was said.

Ohio State kicks off against Penn State Saturday at 12:14 p.m. on FOX.

