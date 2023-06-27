It sounds like the Jets will be on Hard Knocks this summer

So much for the Washington Commanders appearing on the annual NFL series “Hard Knocks” for training camp this summer.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk from what he calls a league source, the New York Jets are “bracing” for the “Hard Knocks” assignment in the preseason.

Four teams met the criteria of the NFL forcing a team to do “Hard Knocks.” The Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Jets and Commanders were the four teams, and all but the Commanders publicly expressed no interest in the assignment. The Commanders, however, made it clear they’d do it if selected.

Of the four teams, the Commanders and Jets are the most intriguing. Washington is set to have a new owner next month when the NFL will vote on the Commanders’ sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris. And while that vote would happen just before training camp, the NFL would likely want the decision made before that time.

As for the Jets, they have one of the NFL’s most exciting young rosters, and if you add in one of the best quarterbacks of all time to the roster, Aaron Rodgers, they should be the featured team. Let’s be honest; if it’s all about ratings this summer, the Jets are the “it” team.

Florio did note the Commanders remain a strong option for the in-season version of “Hard Knocks.”

So, Washington fans, are you relieved or disappointed?

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire