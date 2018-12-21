This sounds familiar: Rockets lose Chris Paul to injury, collapse in loss to Heat

Stop us if you’re heard this one before.

Chris Paul left Thursday’s Houston Rockets game against the Miami Heat with a hamstring injury.

Houston, riding a five-game winning streak, was leading 45-37 in second quarter Thursday when Paul limped off the court to the locker room after clutching his left hamstring.

.@KristenLedlow gives an update on Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left hamstring and will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/OLTHVEIymG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018





Heat rally after Paul leaves with injury

The Rockets later announced that Paul was done for the game with a hamstring strain, and the Heat went on to a 101-99 win.

Miami immediately went on a run and eventually took an 88-77 lead in the fourth quarter after Paul left the game. The Rockets rallied to take a 92-91 lead, but couldn’t hold on as Miami capitalized on Paul’s injury for its third straight win.

Tough blow for Houston

The loss and the injury in particular are disappointing for the Rockets, who were in the midst of an early-season turnaround after a horrendous start.

The Rockets were fresh off a Wednesday win over the the Washington Wizards that saw them set the NBA record for most 3-pointers in a game. Now their five-game win streak is snapped, and they’re faced with the prospect of their star point guard missing time.

Just as the Rockets were turning things around, they lost Chris Paul and their game against the Miami Heat. (AP)

Paul to miss ‘some time’

Houston head coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters that Paul would miss “some time” and that he’ll undergo an MRI on Friday.

It’s a familiar story for Rockets fans who watched Houston lose Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference finals to the Golden State Warriors last season after Paul injured his right hamstring.

Paul’s hamstring has caused him to miss time earlier this season as well. His and Harden’s injuries played a role in Houston’s slow start this season that has them sitting on a 16-15 record after Thursday’s loss.

The burden will continue to fall heavier on Harden, who played 43 minutes against the Heat, tallying 35 points and 12 assists.

