It sounds like Eagles avoided a major injury to DeVonta Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are getting a bit of much-needed good news on star receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith is believed to have suffered just a mild ankle sprain, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed.

Phew.

After the loss on Sunday, Smith was seen with a walking boot on his right foot and hobbling along on crutches. So news that he avoided a major injury is certainly welcome.

Smith, 25, was injured on the Eagles’ penultimate drive in their 35-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury happened when Smith was blocking on a screen pass to Kenny Gainwell on 3rd-and-19 from the Cardinals’ 29-yard line. The 4-yard play set up a field goal to give the Eagles a brief three-point fourth-quarter lead that did not hold.

If the Eagles have any chance of mounting an unlikely playoff run this month after finishing out the regular season against the Giants next week, they’re going to need Smith to do it. The third-year receiver has 81 catches, 1,066 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. He has gone over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.

What’s most impressive about Smith is that despite his 170-pound frame, he has been incredibly durable in his three NFL seasons. He has not missed a game since the Eagles drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick back in 2021. Smith has played all 50 games in the regular season and all four games in the postseason.

After the Eagles’ win on Christmas Day, Smith was critical of the offense and didn’t seem to care that he surpassed 1,000 yards.

“We’re not playing good football right now,” Smith said after the Eagles’ 11th win of the season. “As an offense, we’re not where we want to be.”

Smith did not speak to reporters after the loss on New Year’s Eve because of his injury.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube