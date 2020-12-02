Sounds like the Bills won’t see George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo vs. 49ers

The Buffalo Bills face the San Francisco 49ers in Arizona on Monday Night Football next. Despite being under the bright lights, it doesn’t sound like the visiting will be seeing some of the “home” team’s best players, though.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that it’s unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and star tight end George Kittle will suit up this week. Shanahan laid a timetable of a few games from now in terms of when it’s possible that the pair could return to the lineup.

“Yeah, I’m holding out hope for Jimmy for the last couple of weeks, same with Kittle,” the coach said per Niners Wire. “I think they’re in a similar boat with that and that’s not guaranteed. It’s how they react over here the next couple of weeks, but they’re just starting to get into where they can get on the field and not with us, but on their own and do some stuff. That’s hopefully going to be the last couple of weeks, whether it’s two games or one game or none.”

Garoppolo has been dealing with a severely sprained ankle he suffered in the 49ers second game of the season. While he attempted to play through the injury, he suffered another high ankle sprain in a Week 7.

The initial timeline on a return for Garoppolo was four-to-six weeks per Shanahan. Kittle’s was reported as an eight-week recovery time. The upcoming Bills-49ers meeting would’ve been a likely quick recovery for both, which appears to be off the table.

Without Kittle, former Washington tight end Jordan Reed has seen more playing time in the Niners lineup. Backup QB Nick Mullens will continue his starting stretch against the Bills.

It is worth noting though, the 49ers are still 5-6 without these two, along with several other players they’ve lost due to injury. Buffalo (8-3) still has a task to take care of, even without them.

