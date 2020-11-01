It sounds like the Bears will have a new punt returner vs. Saints

The Ted Ginn Jr. experiment is likely coming to an end, and that’ll start Sunday as the Chicago Bears host the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears activated wide receiver and kick return specialist Dwayne Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Harris, who was signed to the practice squad just this week, will likely handle punt returns for the Bears against the Saints.

We have activated WR Dwayne Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. @Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 31, 2020





The signing of Harris certainly doesn’t come as a surprise following last Monday night’s game, where Ginn fielded zero punts on five opportunities. Ginn hasn’t looked comfortable fielding punts since taking over for an injured Tarik Cohen, and the Bears finally decided to make a move with Harris.

In nine seasons, Harris has played for the Dallas Cowboys (2011-14), New York Giants (2015-17) and Las Vegas Raiders (2018-19), garnered nine starts in 106 NFL games.

Harris has served primarily as a return specialist, where he’s averaged 10.1 yards on 180 punts, including four touchdowns, as well as 25.8 yards on 163 kickoff returns with one touchdown.