It sounds like the Bears have a massive offer on the table for Deshaun Watson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bears have been linked to two potential star quarterbacks that could be traded in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The mere thought of Watson or Wilson in a Bears uniform has been the most exciting part of this offseason. And while it seems like a pipe dream at this point, one NFL insider is adding fuel to the fire of a possible Watson to the Bears trade. According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, it sounds like Chicago has a massive offer on the table for Watson.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Brandt expects Bears, Ryan Pace to make QB move that 'shocks' NFL

    Brandt thinks the move could be something that no one is talking about.

  • Jets GM confirms he'll take calls about trading QB Sam Darnold

    Jets GM Joe Douglas is standing by the phone, waiting to answer calls about trading quarterback Sam Darnold.

  • Burger King shocks customers with ‘insane’ new menu item: ‘My stomach would kill me’

    A new item has social media losing its mind. It’s called the “meat wall” — and apparently, it’s very, very spicy.

  • Megan Thee Stallion is ‘Thee Hot Girl’ in new Calvin Klein campaign: ‘Now THIS is how you do it!’

    This is the 26-year-old rapper's first Calvin Klein campaign.

  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone taking leave to get pacemaker

    Yankees manager Aaron Boone is taking a leave of absence from the team to get a pacemaker and intends to return to work in a few days. New York said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida. The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager.

  • Trevor Bauer's agent says pitcher wanted to sign with Mets over Dodgers after merchandise screwup

    More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.

  • Natty Light, 20-somethings, a deserted tropical island—what could go wrong?

    I’ve only done the wild spring break thing once. My junior year of college, I caravanned to Gulf Shores with a bunch of people I didn’t really like, conveniently forgot to apply sunscreen, got rip-roaring drunk on little shooters at a massive bar/hellscape called Flora-Bama, and went home in a cab when my sun poisoning kicked in. It was maybe the worst week of my life. Still, I feel bad for the collegians who can’t flock to the Gulf Coast’s virus-ridden beaches this year. Spring break is something you have to get out of your system at least once. Fortunately (?) Natural Light is here to “save spring break” with a vacation giveaway.

  • 'Pillar of the Community' Store Owner Fatally Shot in Utah

    Super Groceries, located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., saw a man enter its premises around 11:50 p.m. and make conversation with owner Satnam Singh, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black gloves, black sweats (with white lettering on the left leg) and dark-colored shoes. On Tuesday, the Ogden Police Department announced that they have detained a “person of interest” in connection with the incident.

  • ‘How Lucky Could I Be!’ Nature Photographer Spots Rare Yellow and White King Penguin

    The photographer said spotting the incredibly rare bird was like winning nature's lottery.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • Bears re-sign several exclusive rights free agents

    The Bears took care of some of their own re-signing several exclusive rights free agents, including Alex Bars, Josh Woods and J.P. Holtz.

  • Tennessee reaffirms offer to 2023 QB Arch Manning

    Tennessee reaffirmed its offer to elite 2023 quarterback Arch Manning on Wednesday.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

    Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty ImagesIn January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and using the many bathroom facilities. It wasn’t until an airport employee asked to see his ID that the jig was up. Singh, however, is far from the first to pull off an extended stay. After more than two decades studying the history of airports, I’ve come across stories about individuals who have managed to take up residence in terminals for weeks, months and sometimes years. Interestingly, though, not all of those who find themselves living in an airport do so of their own accord. Blending in with the crowd Whether it’s in video games like “Airport City” or scholarship on topics like “airport urbanism,” I’ll often see the trope that airports are like “mini cities.” I can see how this idea germinates: Airports, after all, have places of worship, policing, hotels, fine dining, shopping and mass transit. But if airports are cities, they’re rather strange ones, in that those running the “cities” prefer that no one actually takes up residence there. Nonetheless, it is possible to live in airports because they do offer many of the basic amenities needed for survival: food, water, bathrooms and shelter. And while airport operations do not necessarily run 24/7, airport terminals often open very early in the morning and stay open until very late at night. Many of the facilities are so large that those determined to stay – such as the man at O'Hare – can find ways to avoid detection for quite some time. One of the ways would-be airport residents avoid detection is to simply blend in with the crowds. Before the pandemic, U.S. airports handled 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers on any given day. Once the pandemic hit, the numbers dropped dramatically, falling below 100,000 during the early weeks of the crisis in the spring of 2020. Notably, the man who lived at O'Hare for a little over three months arrived in mid-October 2020 as passenger numbers were experiencing a rebound. He was discovered and apprehended only in late January 2021 – right when passenger numbers dropped considerably after the holiday travel peaks and during the resurgence of the coronavirus. Living in limbo Of course, not all of those who find themselves sleeping in a terminal necessarily want to be there. Travel by air enough and chances are that, at one time or another, you’ll find yourself in the category of involuntary short-term airport resident. While some people may book flights that will require them to stay overnight at the airport, others find themselves stranded at airports because of missed connections, canceled flights or bad weather. These circumstances seldom result in more than a day or two’s residency at an airport. It might not be the most comfortable bed, but at least it’s indoors. Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images Then there are those who unwittingly find themselves in an extended, indefinite stay. Perhaps the most famous involuntary long-term airport resident was Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose story reportedly inspired the movie “The Terminal,” starring Tom Hanks. Nasseri, an Iranian refugee, was en route to England via Belgium and France in 1988 when he lost the papers that verified his refugee status. Without his papers, he could not board his plane for England. Nor was he permitted to leave the Paris airport and enter France. He soon became an international hot potato as his case bounced back and forth among officials in England, France and Belgium. At one point French authorities offered to allow him to reside in France, but Nasseri turned down the offer, reportedly because he wanted to get to his original destination, England. And so he stayed at Charles de Gaulle Airport for nearly 18 years. He left only in 2006, when his declining health required hospitalization. Other long-term airport residents include Edward Snowden, the NSA leaker, who spent more than a month in a Russian airport in 2013 before receiving asylum. And then there is the saga of Sanjay Shah. Shah had traveled to England in May 2004 on a British overseas citizen passport. Immigration officials, however, refused him entry when it was clear he intended to immigrate to England, not merely stay there the few months his type of passport allowed. Sent back to Kenya, Shah feared leaving the airport, as he had already surrendered his Kenyan citizenship. He was finally able to leave after an airport residency of just over a year when British officials granted him full citizenship. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has created new long-term involuntary airport residents. For example, an Estonian named Roman Trofimov arrived at Manila International Airport on a flight from Bangkok on March 20, 2020. By the time of his arrival, Philippine authorities had ceased issuing entry visas to limit the spread of COVID-19. Trofimov spent over 100 days in the Manila airport until personnel at the Estonian embassy were finally able to get him a seat on a repatriation flight. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.] The homeless find refuge While most involuntary airport residents long to leave their temporary home, there are some who have voluntarily attempted to make an airport their long-term abode. Major airports in both the United States and Europe have long functioned – though largely informally – as homeless shelters. Though homelessness and the homeless have a long history in the United States, many analysts see the 1980s as an important turning point in that history, as many factors, including federal budget cuts, the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and gentrification, led to a sharp rise in the number of homeless. It is in that decade that you can find the earliest stories about the homeless living at U.S. airports. In 1986, for example, the Chicago Tribune wrote about Fred Dilsner, a 44-year-old former accountant who had been living at O'Hare in Chicago for a year. The article indicated that homeless individuals had first started showing up at the airport in 1984, following the completion of the Chicago Transit Authority train link, which provided easy and cheap access. The newspaper reported that 30 to 50 people were living at the airport, but that officials expected the number could climb to 200 as the winter weather set in. This issue has persisted into the 21st century. News stories from 2018 reported a rise in the number of homeless at several large U.S. airports over the previous few years, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The coronavirus pandemic has added an additional public health concern for this group of airport denizens. For the most part, airport officials have tried to provide aid to these voluntary residents. At Los Angeles International Airport, for example, officials have deployed crisis intervention teams to work to connect the homeless to housing and other services. But it’s also clear that most airport officials would prefer a solution where airports no longer operated as homeless shelters.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Janet Bednarek, University of Dayton. Read more:How the homeless create homesIn an iconic airport terminal, the last vestiges of a bygone era Janet Bednarek does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Twitter reacts to Bears CB Buster Skrine’s pending release

    Twitter had plenty to say about Bears CB Buster Skrine's pending release, which included plenty of relief.

  • Report: NBA executives increasingly speculating about star forcing trade to Knicks

    The Knicks have been thirsting after stars for years.

  • It could be time to let Seahawks QB Russell Wilson cook elsewhere

    Adam Schein of NFL.com makes the argument that it could be time to let Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson cook elsewhere.

  • Origin of the Sun's solar storms discovered in scientific breakthrough

    The origin of dangerous solar storms have been discovered by scientists in a breakthrough which could help forecast devastating eruptions from the Sun. The events occur when the Sun shoots out super-heated radioactive material which causes geomagnetic storms. These huge solar flares could knock out communications on Earth, disrupt satellites and shut down power grids. In 1859, a large solar storm called the Carrington Event caused widespread issues with telegraph systems across Europe and the United States. A repeat storm of such magnitude today could be far more devastating. But now researchers at University College London (UCL) and George Mason University in the US believe they have located where on the Sun these particles come from, in a bid to better predict when they might strike again. Their findings, published in Science Advances journal, indicate that the particles have the same "fingerprint" as plasma located low in the Sun's corona, close to the middle region of the it’s atmosphere. "In our study we have observed for the first time exactly where solar energetic particles come from on the Sun," said co-author Dr Stephanie Yardley, from UCL. "Our evidence supports theories that these highly charged particles originate from plasma that has been held down low in the Sun's atmosphere by strong magnetic fields.

  • Allen Robinson: Trubisky, Foles switch affected Bears more than expected

    The differences between Trubisky and Foles on the field were more stark than even the Bears receiver initially thought.

  • How NBA players choose their room service meals

    Professional basketball players spend half the season on the road, which means choosing dinner at a restaurant would normally be a nightly occurrence. Once the pandemic started, teams were allowed to reserve spaces at a specific group of restaurants, typically steakhouses, that could meet the safety standards the NBA had approved.