Sounders, USMNT potentially dealt big Morris injury blow

The reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders could be without one of its most important attacking contributors for the rest of the regular season.

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Jordan Morris went down with a hamstring injury during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy, and Sports Illustrated is now reporting that the 22-year-old could be ruled out until the playoffs with the setback.

Morris hasn’t been as dynamic during his sophomore MLS campaign for the Sounders, but his absence will be big for the Western Conference side — who looks to hoist another MLS Cup in 2017.

The injury could also have massive implications for the USMNT as well, with Bruce Arena’s squad essentially needing two victories in both of their October qualifiers in order to have a shot at reaching the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

