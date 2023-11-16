'Sounded Like Thunder': Hiking Trail Closed After Rockslide in Zion National Park

Weeping Rock, a popular hiking trail in Zion National Park, Utah, remained closed after a major rockslide occurred on Tuesday, November 16.

Park officials encountered a dust cloud on the road while responding to a report of rockfall near Weeping Rock at about 3:40 pm on Tuesday.

The dust interrupted the shuttle bus service until about 5pm, according to park officials.

“Thankfully, park rangers did not need to treat any injuries,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Rockfall can happen at any time in this highly erosive landscape.”

Video taken by tour guide Nolan Hanson captures the moment of the rockslide.

“I was coming down from Angels Landing with my guests late afternoon yesterday when we heard what sounded like thunder,” Hanson told Storyful.

“We looked over across the valley and witnessed the rockslide happening.” Credit: Nolan Hanson via Storyful