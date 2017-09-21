'Sound FX': Tyreek Hill thirsty for Week 2 win
Listen as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is mic'd up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season.
Listen as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is mic'd up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the 2017 NFL season.
WILLIAM P: yahoo is pathetic and disgusting, instead of talking about the social issue of cyber bulling and it's effects on children, yahoo chooses to attack and mock the first lady of this country. yahoos bias left-wing liberal attacks on trump and his wife are truly pathetic and classless. it is no wonder you and your liberal propaganda channels are all failing. as yahoo say's, "when they go low, we go lower"
3.4k