Soumillon holds firm in eye of Arc storm

Star jockey Christophe Soumillon stood his ground on Saturday despite French racing authorities saying they preferred he did not ride at their most prestigious meeting, the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The 41-year-old France-based Belgian received a 60-day ban on Friday -- to begin on October 14 -- for elbowing fellow jockey Rossa Ryan resulting in him falling at a meeting in St Cloud.

Racing rules in France dictate any suspension begins 14 days after the offence which allows Soumillon to bid for a third Arc victory on the Aga Khan-owned Vadeni on Sunday.

Saturday's racing at Longchamp ended on a high note for Soumillon after winning the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on the Aga Khan's Erevann.

However, the Aga's daughter, Princess Zahra made plain her displeasure at what had taken place.

"Obviously it was an unconscionable and an unthinkable thing to happen and to do. It was very difficult to watch," she said.

"We talked about it (the incident) of course but it was too close to racing this weekend to do anything."

Asked if Soumillon's contract might be at risk, she replied: "Certainly too early for me to say, we are still digesting it and we have not had a chance to sit down together."

France Galop chief executive Olivier Delloye said their hands were tied by the rules.

"We cannot be happy about what happened yesterday and we are not happy about the bad publicity it has brought to racing but we can only work with the existing rules," he said on Saturday at Longchamp.

David Redvers, a co-owner of Malavath, who Soumillon is due to ride on Sunday in the Prix de la Foret, said he is a "wonderful jockey" but he should stand down.

Soumillon had been apologetic on Friday but on Saturday kept his own counsel.

"I don't speak anymore about this. I have said what I needed to say yesterday," said Soumillon.

Soumillon was speaking after finishing third on the favourite Duke de Sessa in the opening race the Prix Chaudenay.

Opinion in the jockeys' room was not very favourable.

"No one wants to see that happen," said Tom Marquand, after he rode Sea La Rosa to win the Group One Prix Royallieu.

"I am sure Christophe is sorry for what happened."

When asked what the atmosphere was like in the jockeys' room he replied: "You can imagine."

- 'Overcome with emotion' -

It was an emotional victory for Sea La Rosa owner Christopher Tsui, who also owned Sea The Stars, winner of the 2009 Arc, and whose father David owned Urban Sea, the victor in the 1993 renewal.

"There is really a lot of emotion swirling round me," said Tsui.

"I recall vividly this moment almost 30 years ago as a child accompanying my father to the Arc.

"Then there was Sea the Stars. It is nearly three years since I was here due to Covid-19.

"The trip was not easy because there were no flights from Hong Kong so it was a very long journey. This has made it worth it, I am overcome with emotion."

While the debate over Soumillon's place in the Arc raged on, the one regarding Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant's not running in the Arc seemed to be settled in favour of France Galop.

Verry Elleegant's trainer Francis-Henri Graffard had been scathing about her being judged not good enough to make the race.

However, it was France Galop who looked to have made the right call as she failed to fire and finished seventh in the Prix Royallieu.

There was no debate whatsoever over the other Group One race, the Prix du Cadran.

Kyprios franked his reputation as the best stayer in Europe by running away with the contest and giving Ryan Moore a double on the day.

He did, though, provide some unnecessary nervous moments as he drifted across the track to the stand side.

"I think he thought the race was over and wanted to pull up," said trainer Aiden O'Brien. "He just got lazy."

