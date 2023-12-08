Soul-snatching St. Bonaventure ready for its biggest test in state championship bowl

Matt Perez calls it “snatching souls.”

In the span of a single play, the St. Bonaventure High defensive tackle has seen his team turn plenty of bright smiles on opposing sidelines to horrific shock.

“We see them getting excited, thinking they’re winning,” Perez said. “We like to attack at that moment.”

That may be as good an explanation as any for the Seraphs’ inexplicably heart-stopping five-game run to Saturday’s CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl.

“In situations where we really could have given up, we’ve decided, ‘No, we’re going to rise to the occasion,’ ” running back Koen Glover said. “We’re going to see it through.”

For the first time since 2008, the Seraphs have reached the final weekend of the football season.

St. Bonaventure (12-3) will play Folsom (12-2) on Saturday afternoon at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.

It is the Seraphs’ first state appearance since winning consecutive Division III titles in 2007 and 2008.

Folsom, one of the very best programs in Northern California, has won four state titles — Division II in 2010, Division I in 2014 and Division 1-AA in 2017 and 2018. In its last state trip, it fell 33-21 to San Diego-Central Catholic in the 2021 Division 1-AA final at Saddleback College.

There is only one guarantee with this matchup.

More: Goyeneche's rise to successful St. Bonaventure head coach linked to Therrien's tutelage

St. Augustine's Honor Faalave-Johnson is taken down by St. Bonaventure's Max Peters and Dylan Dunst during the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final in San Diego last Saturday.

“Whether we win or lose, we’re going to give everything we have left in the tank,” Glover said.

That’s what the Seraphs have done this postseason under head coach Joey Goyeneche,

There was Max Peters’ 88-yard interception return at top-seeded San Juan Hills, which lifted the Seraphs to a 20-13 win in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals.

“It was a moment when we felt like we were on the ropes and everything was kind of going bad,” cornerback Drew Cofield said. “We were reeling. But when Max made that play, the whole momentum of the game switched. … It was honestly surreal.”

There was the late 14-play, 56-yard drive to set up George Mann’s section title-winning 26-yard field goal with 16 seconds left in the Division 3 final against Downey-Warren at Larrabee Stadium.

“That kick meant so much,” Mann said. “I was so thankful that they trusted me to take a kick that important.”

And, of course, last Saturday’s miracle comeback in San Diego, when host St. Augustine actually lined up in victory formation in the final minutes and the Seraphs still found a way to advance.

“Definitely when they were taking that knee, that was when it felt like it might be the end of our road,” Peters said.

Up in the press box, St. Bonaventure’s film crew started packing its gear. Two of Goyeneche’s friends from his San Diego State days got up from their seats and left the stadium. They would miss what transpired.

“I realized that they didn’t have enough time to completely run out the clock,” Peters said. “And I knew if they left time on the clock … we were going to make them work for it in those last moments.”

Peters found Kayin Booker on a 4-yard touchdown double pass on the game’s final play and Mann won the game with the PAT with no time left as the Seraphs used the final 8.4 seconds to come from behind for a 21-20 win in the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final at San Diego Mesa College.

St. Bonaventure's Kayin Booker makes the game-tying touchdown catch on the final play in last Saturday's CIF-State Division 1-A regional final in San Diego. The Seraphs will play for the state championship on Saturday.

“It was a great win, a team win,” Peters said. “It doesn’t happen on one or two plays. It’s constantly fighting to get back in that game, letting up no points in the second half, and making sure our offense has that chance to come back and win.”

After hearing countless stories of Seraphs football from his father, former St. Bonaventure running back Lorenzo, Kayin Booker now has his own legendary tale to tell.

“When he threw it, I just wanted to make sure I had the ball,” Booker said. “I kind of zoned out. … It was just crazy to know that I caught the game-winning touchdown to send us to the state championship.”

Suddenly, Mann found himself running onto the field to take the decisive PAT.

“It happened so fast,” Mann said. “I wasn’t ready for that. We really rallied there.”

Mann credited Peters, his placekicking holder, for preparing him for the kick.

St. Bonaventure kicker George Mann kicks the game-winning extra point to give the Seraphs a 21-20 victory over St. Augustine in the CIF-State Division 1-A regional final last Saturday in San Diego.

“Not a lot was going through my head,” Mann said. “I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for that one. … I’m so thankful for Max. He calmed me down and got me ready to kick it.”

With one game yet to play, St. Bonaventure’s roster of heroes has already made a lifetime of memories. Good luck handicapping who will make the decisive play Saturday.

That said, the Seraphs enter Saturday as prohibitive underdogs. Calpreps.com predicts a 31-17 Folsom win. The ratings system, upon which is the Southern Section builds its postseason, only gives St. Bonaventure a 19% chance to win.

“They’re everything they’re advertised to be,” Goyeneche said of Folsom. “We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game and not play with any hesitation.”

Folsom is led by 6-foot-4 sophomore quarterback Ryder Lyons, who has thrown for 3,433 yards, 37 TDs and eight interceptions and rushed for another 829 yards and 22 scores.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley attended Folsom’s 28-24 state regional win over Pittsburg and offered Lyons a scholarship after the game.

“They’re really big up front,” Goyeneche said. “They’re pretty nasty in the trenches. The quarterback is the real deal and he slings it around.”

Senior receiver Brian Ray III (55 receptions, 801 yards, 12 TDs) is committed to Army. Sophomore receiver Jameson Powell (83 receptions, 1,201 yards, 13 TDs) has been offered by Oregon, Oregon State and Colorado.

“With everything that’s happened, it’s been special,” Goyenche said. “We’ve had luck on our side. We just have to keep it close and keep believing.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: St. Bonaventure ready for its biggest test in state championship bowl