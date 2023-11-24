Souhegan's Bright named inaugural Joe Yukica Player of the Year

Nov. 23—Souhegan High School senior JJ Bright has been selected as the winner of the inaugural Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award.

The Yukica Award is sponsored by the Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation and represents the most outstanding NHIAA football player each year. The winner is chosen through a voting process that includes NHIAA head coaches and a panel of statewide media members.

Londonderry's Ty Miles, a two-way tackle, and Pinkerton Academy running back/defensive back Caden Michaud were this year's other finalists.

Bright, a running back/outside linebacker, helped Souhegan post an 8-3 record this season. The Sabers advanced to the Division II semifinals.

"He's a one-in-10-year player," Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said. "It's not just everything he does with his God-given ability, he's the hardest-working kid on our team in the weight room, in the offseason, in the classroom. When your better players are also your best humans and your hardest workers, that makes for a great football team.

"He's been a lead-by-example type of kid. Great in the community. Loved by his teammates. Everything he's gotten he's earned and is well-deserved."

Bright rushed for 1,471 yards and 21 touchdowns on 116 attempts during his senior year. He also caught 18 passes for 356 yards and three TDs, and finished third on his team in tackles.

"I think unquestioned he was the leader of his team over there," Plymouth Regional coach Chris Sanborn said. "He has great vision. Very powerful. He works hard in the offseason. All these things I know about him. He's the whole package on offense and because of that probably a little underappreciated on defense."

