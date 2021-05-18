Souhan: Wolves finally have the pieces in place to turn that corner at long last

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim Souhan, Star Tribune
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Talent and cohesiveness.

You can't win in the NBA without the former and you can't win big in the NBA without the latter.

How does either word apply to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who just completed a typically lousy season, made yet another midseason coaching change and might not land a top pick in the 2021 draft?

Objectively, this season was a failure. The Wolves began with modest hope, then finished 23-49.

Subjectively, you can see the makings of a quality team, an entertaining team, perhaps the best Wolves team since the roster included not only Kevin Garnett and Sam Cassell, but also Ndudi Ebi, Latrell Sprewell, Quincy Lewis, Fred Hoiberg, Oliver Miller, Michael Olowokandi, Mark Madsen and "the other" Ervin Johnson, just in case you forgot how any given roster can look like the cast of a "Survivor"-like game show.

Making the dangerous assumption that the Wolves will be relatively healthy next season, their starting five — even without a top-three draft pick — would be D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Karl-Anthony Towns.

That's more than good enough in the categories of athletic ability, three-point shooting and ballhandling, and the Wolves' improvement on defense toward the end of this season might be an indication that defense won't be the embarrassment that it was before Ryan Saunders was fired.

There is enough talent here to support a playoff team. And while the Wolves have been burned by a dozen so-called saviors, from Stephon Marbury to Isaiah Rider to Jimmy Butler, what this team has in Edwards is a 19-year-old who improved dramatically during the course of the season, was one of 11 NBA players to play in all 72 games, is a spectacular athlete, is beloved by his teammates and promises to work toward being "a star" this summer.

"You're talking about a 19-year-old who's late to the sport, a guy who … really is just so raw," Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. "But his character, his talent, his physical tools, what he's been able to do this year, if you look back in history, it's what great players do."

As for cohesiveness, perhaps the two most important developments of this season occurred in the past three months.

Coach Chris Finch displayed an ability to improve his team's defense and ball movement, while apparently commanding the respect of his players.

Russell returned from injury and destroyed concerns that he would not play well with Edwards.

Finch looks like a quality NBA head coach. Russell looks like not only a team player, but a player who revels in setting up his teammates.

Russell is here because of his relationship with Towns, and the two play well together. What Russell proved over the past two months, as he dished to Edwards and celebrated another of Edwards' spectacular dunks, was that he is as unselfish as he is skilled.

"I like to play off other guys," Russell said Monday. "Trying to see what other guys' strengths and weaknesses are, that's what elevated my game."

Add Beasley's three-point shooting to this offense, and the Timberwolves will be a dangerous offensive team.

Give Finch a full offseason with this group, and this could become a competent defensive team.

For once, the Timberwolves don't need saviors and miracles, just more experience and growth.

And if they become a perennial power, they will look back to this draft with appreciation.

In what was supposed to be an underwhelming draft, the Wolves took the probable Rookie of the Year, Edwards, with the first pick. And after decades of blowing their high picks and throwing away their lesser picks, the Wolves added McDaniels in the same draft, plus Leandro Bolmaro, a wing with size and shooting ability who is playing in Spain.

They also built a young, promising bench around Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie and Jarred Vanderbilt.

This is one of the most promising and entertaining bad teams I've ever seen.

Maybe a year from now, the Timberwolves will have removed one key word from that sentence.

Jim Souhan's podcast can be heard at TalkNorth.com. On Twitter: @SouhanStrib. jsouhan@startribune.com

Recommended Stories

  • Karl-Anthony Towns looks to a better tomorrow with Wolves after strong finish to season

    Karl-Anthony Towns has been on a good Timberwolves team that didn't last long because personality clashes got in the way of building a sustainable winner. Towns heads into this offseason liking what he saw down the stretch, as the Wolves ended 16-25 under Chris Finch after a 7-24 start under Ryan Saunders. After injuries and COVID-19 got in the way, Towns finally got to play alongside D'Angelo ...

  • Rookie Edwards makes himself room in top trio for T-wolves

    More than a year after acquiring D'Angelo Russell as the pick-and-roll initiator for pal Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota Timberwolves finally closed this season with a full month of games that both halves of their star pairing were available to play in. Anthony Edwards filled his audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award with high-flying dunks, timely 3-pointers and wide smiles, leaving the Timberwolves with no regret about making him the first overall pick in the draft. Towns and Russell will have to make room.

  • CB Tay Gowan now teammates with CB coach raved about

    His position coach at UCF would show Gowan tape of Marco Wilson's freshman year. Now the tw are teammates on the Arizona Cardinals.

  • Report: Luke Walton will continue as head coach of the Kings

    It is all about the money.

  • Oxford Biomedica lifts outlook as AstraZeneca ramps up vaccine output

    Shares of the cell therapy firm, which has an agreement to mass-produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, rose 6.2% in early trading. Oxford Biomedica raised its forecast for cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca by end-2021 to more than 100 million pounds ($141.82 million) from more than 50 million pounds earlier. Liberum analysts said the increased supply deal was a "huge endorsement" of Oxford Biomedica's capabilities, and that a further extension from AstraZeneca feels "increasingly likely".

  • Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

    Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed by the meaningless defeat.

  • Mars Rover Engineer by Day, Space-Rock Musician by Night

    How Brendan Chamberlain-Simon channeled his role as Curiosity rover driver into his musical project Proud Father

  • Cowboys News: Most likely veteran to be cut? Prescott, rookie minicamp updates

    The Dallas Cowboys have started their rookie minicamp practices, how are the rookies doing? Is Dak Prescott ready for practice? How are RBs?

  • Stephen Silas proud of development shown by Rockets’ rookies

    After Sunday's game, Silas singled out Jae'Sean Tate, KJ Martin, and Armoni Brooks as among the standouts when it comes to development.

  • Ewan McGregor admits he'd 'have to lie' about reprising Obi-Wan Kenobi role: 'That was annoying'

    The actor remains cryptic about his Disney+ series.

  • Texas to Pay Teachers $100,000 to Fight COVID Learning Loss in Hard Hit Schools

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In a move to create educational equity, Texas is set to offer some of its best teachers more than $100,000 annually, rewarding them for work in the state’s poorest schools where COVID-19 has devastated communities resulting in […]

  • Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

    Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.

  • Vikings sign CB Parry Nickerson and T Evin Ksiezarczyk

    The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday the signings of CB Parry Nickerson and T Evin Ksiezarczyk.

  • Braves' Ynoa punches bench, breaks hand, to miss 2 months

    Atlanta Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa suffered a broken right hand when he punched the dugout bench following a poor start at Milwaukee on Sunday and is expected to miss two months. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa's hand was hurting on the flight back to Atlanta, leading to the tests which revealed the fracture. Ynoa was frustrated after giving up five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of the 10-9 loss to the Brewers.

  • Palmieri's OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

    The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs. Palmieri knocked a fluttering puck past Tristan Jarry 16:30 into overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday. The Long Island native collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Jarry's left shoulder as New York beat the Penguins for the first time in five tries at PPG Paints Arena this season.

  • Palmieri lifts Islanders to OT win, while Penguins have major goalie issue

    Kyle Palmieri shows why the New York Islanders traded for him while the Pittsburgh Penguins have some major question marks in goal.

  • Final NBA lottery odds: Magic pass Thunder on final day of season

    The OKC Thunder's win over the LA Clippers moved them back into a tie for fourth-best NBA draft lottery odds with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler in lightweight title victory

    Charles Oliveira is a UFC champion. The Brazilian veteran knocked out Michael Chandler in the second round in a fight that had momentum swing like a pendulum. Oliveira appeared to have Chandler completely compromised early in the first round as he took his back and searched for chokes before Chandler immediately transitioned into an advantageous ground position. Once they went to the feet Chandler dropped Oliveira with a heavy punch and followed up with strikes on the ground. It actually looked like the fight was seconds from being stopped, but Oliveira recovered and maintained until the end of the first round. With all of the momentum behind Chandler, nobody could predict the beginning of the second round to play out the way that it did. Oliveira almost instantly dropped Chandler with a vicious left hook and Chandler attempted to evade and manage. He got out of Oliveira’s reach and ran away from Oliveira, but the new champion stalked Chandler and dropped him with another shot and followed up with decisive shots that made the ref call the fight 19 seconds into the second round. Oliveira not only became the fighter with the most amount of fights before winning a title with 28, he also passed Donald Cerrone for the most finishes in UFC history. UFC 262 results: Beneil Dariush gets unanimous decision nod against Tony Ferguson Beneil Dariush scooped arguably the most important victory in his UFC career as he defeated Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 262. Dariush outstruck Ferguson on the feet as he frequently connected with strikes. However the majority of Dariush’s success came from the grappling department. Despite several moments where Ferguson appeared to have Dariush in a compromising position where ‘El Cucuy’ could potentially find a submission, It would not be outlandish to say Dariush dominated Ferguson on the ground. As a result of his co-main event victory, Dariush is sure to be propelled into the title picture, and he’ll most likely debut in the top five when the rankings come out Monday as well. UFC 262 results: Edson Barboza shines with TKO win in slugfest with Shane Burgos Edson Barboza started off UFC 262 with a bang as he put on a wonderful performance that resulted in a TKO win for Barboza. Barboza started the fight off by chopping at Burgos’ legs with vicious leg kicks. He immediately forced Burgos to monitor Barboza’s attacks to the leg which enabled Barboza to frequently and successfully land shots to the body and head. It appeared as if Barboza was wobbling Burgos with shots every combination Barboza threw, but Burgos frequently responded with affirming facial expressions and gestures that indicated he was coherent and able to continue. However in the third round, Barboza hit Burgos with a combination ending in a right hook. Burgos initially reacted as if he absorbed the punches and was able to continue, but bizarrely enough, it was a delayed reaction. Burgos proceeded to stumble backwards, impactfully falling against the cage where Barboza capitalized and hit Burgos with a couple of punches on the ground before the referee stopped the fight. With this victory, Barboza advanced to 2-1 in the featherweight division and is guaranteed to move up in the featherweight rankings after defeating the no. 9 ranked Burgos. Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video UFC 262 Results UFC 262 Main Card Results Main Event: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler by KO (punches) at 0:19, R2Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos by KO (punches) at 1:15, R3 UFC Vegas 262 Prelim Results Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza by submission (armbar) at 3:59, R1Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy by split decision (29–28, 27–30, 30–27)Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett by TKO (knee and punches) at 1:04, R1Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko by submission (triangle/armbar) at 4:52, R2 UFC Vegas 262 Early Prelim Results Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany by TKO (punches) at 4:51, R2Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (30–27, 29–28, 29–28)Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano by submission (brabo choke) at 0:59, R2

  • Tony Ferguson extends losing streak, falls to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

    Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

  • Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

    The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.