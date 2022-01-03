Souhan: Awful loss final proof Spielman-Zimmer era must end

GREEN BAY, WIS. — The Vikings might have been better off playing Kellen Mond instead of Sean Mannion at quarterback.

They might have been better off playing Kyle Sloter, or Brett Favre, or Josh Freeman, or Spergon Wynn, instead of Mannion The Mannequin.

What is certain is that as they edged toward playoff elimination at Lambeau Field on a cold Sunday night, the Vikings are in need of change, and not just at quarterback.

The team's 37-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football left them with a record of 14-19 since their only playoff victory of the past four years. They will now miss the playoffs in consecutive years despite a roster filled with high-priced veterans.

That they invested their largest contract in an unvaccinated quarterback who was unavailable because of COVID is not an excuse, but an indictment.

Rick Spielman built a lousy football team.

Mike Zimmer built a mediocre coaching staff that couldn't elevate that team.

Cousins' stupidity meant that the Vikings were likely to get blown out on Sunday night against a superior opponent, but his presence can't be overrated. Cousins is the master of coming up small in big situations, so let's not pretend he would have engineered this upset.

With one meaningless game remaining this season, what are the Wilfs to do?

The popular debate this week will revolve around whether Zimmer should be fired immediately, or after the conclusion of the season.

"Why not get a head start on interviewing candidates?'' is the talk-radio theme.

Because if you fire Zimmer without immediately bringing in a new general manager, you are having Spielman conduct interviews for the new coach.

That would be a mistake whatever way you slice it.

If Spielman is on his way out, he shouldn't be involved in the process. If Spielman is going to be shifted into an advisory role, then he shouldn't be allowed to bigfoot his imminent successor.

If Spielman is staying, then what the Wilfs are telling you is that they aren't serious about winning a championship.

Story continues

There is no evidence that the Spielman-Zimmer team can build a Super Bowl winner. Their only trip to the NFC Championship Game, which they lost by 31 points, was made possible by one of the strangest plays in NFL history — a quality defensive back closing his eyes and not making contact with a teed-up receiver.

Without the Minneapolis Miracle, the Spielman-Zimmer braintrust would have one playoff victory in their eight years together.

Spielman treated his roster as if it were filled with champions, and one player away from a title.

Unfortunately for him, that player was Aaron Rodgers, or Tom Brady, not Cousins.

Spielman struggled to build a quality offensive line, and he and Zimmer combined to build a poor secondary.

Sunday provided the ultimate proof that Spielman is not good at judging, drafting or developing quarterbacks.

In do-or-dire game against their primary rival, the Vikings chose to play a poor backup (Mannion) instead of the quarterback they chose in the third round of the last draft (Mond).

Mond has been practicing in the Vikings' system since this spring, and the Vikings didn't think he was better equipped than Mannion, who had thrown three interceptions and no touchdowns in his NFL career, to face the Packers.

That's an indictment of Spielman and perhaps Mond. And perhaps the Vikings' inexperienced offensive coaching staff.

In the first half on Sunday, the Vikings were outgained 299-70, and the totals were that close only because the Packers seemed content to control the ball and kick field goals early on, knowing that a couple of field goals would probably provide all of the points they would need against Mannion.

Since hiring Zimmer, the Wilfs have strived for stability. But when the foundations of your football operation are shaky, stability is an illusion, a tower that will collapse on itself in a strong wind.

It's time for the Wilfs to clean house.

It's time for the Wilfs to demonstrate that they're paying attention, and that they have standards.