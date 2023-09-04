Souhan: Rodgers has yet to face real hard knocks as New York quarterback

If you thought you were sick of Aaron Rodgers when he played in Green Bay, this NFL season may force you to stock up on Dramamine.

After foisting a typically melodramatic offseason on the football public, Rodgers forced his way out of Green Bay, where he won four MVP awards, and to the New York Jets, where he has become the story of the NFL and the star of the HBO series "Hard Knocks."

Rodgers has become the dominant figure on ESPN's many NFL shows, including "Get Up," which is hosted by frothing Jets fan Mike Greenberg, who has embarrassed himself and his network with his daily homerism.

There is much to dislike about Rodgers as a player and conspiracy-theory-touting human, and there is much to dislike about the giddy coverage of his arrival in — let's be honest — New Jersey. Get past the many annoying aspects of this marriage, and what you have is something similar to what Minnesotans witnessed in 2009, when Brett Favre left the Jets and signed with the Vikings.

Favre, like Rodgers, is easy to root against, but what he brought to the Vikings in 2009 was something the franchise hadn't seen since the '70s — a proven, experienced franchise quarterback.

With apologies to Hall of Fame Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton, no Vikings quarterback had ever thrown a football the way Favre did.

Suddenly, with Favre behind center, defenses were dissected, decisions were made and passes were thrown at previously unfathomable velocities. Linemen didn't have to hold their blocks as long. Receivers needed to be less open.

Favre briefly transformed the Vikings. Rodgers, whether in Favre's shadow or casting his own, will try to do the same with the Jets.

On "Hard Knocks," Rodgers comes across as friendly and charismatic while displaying the kind of genius required to be an all-time great quarterback. He looks like the kind of guy you'd like to have the proverbial beer — or ayahuasca — with.

Rodgers winning a Super Bowl with the long-underachieving Jets would become one of the biggest stories in NFL history, and watching four episodes of "Hard Knocks" highlighting the Jets' talented roster makes that possibility seem realistic.

Then you remember that "Hard Knocks" isn't a true documentary any more than "Quarterback" or "The Last Dance" was. This wasn't an unauthorized and candid snapshot. This was a staged portrait, complete with airbrushing.

"The Last Dance" was co-produced by Michael Jordan's company. "Quarterback" often felt like it was co-produced by Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins. Similarly, this "Hard Knocks" feels like it was written by Rodgers and for Rodgers.

There are no mentions of the tension and difficulties he created in Green Bay, or his failures in big games, or his unwillingness to work with teammates in the offseason, when he instead experimented with hallucinogens and darkness retreats.

No negative thoughts or tough questions are aired, and once you get past Rodgers' undeniable charm while on camera, you are left with these realizations:

— New York is a front-running town, and if Rodgers fails or reverts to the whining that we frequently heard in Green Bay, this will become the most sour story in sports.

— The Jets' coaching staff comes across as irredeemably immature, especially offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He failed miserably last year as the Broncos' head coach, and on "Hard Knocks," you can see why. It's hard to imagine someone this silly in a leadership role.

— Rodgers has plenty of talent with which to work, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh unleashes a typically profane critique of the offensive line during the series. Rodgers isn't likely to maintain his good mood if he's taking a beating during a season in which he will turn 40.

— The Jets treat Rodgers as if he were a god. Whatever Rodgers thought of his former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, McCarthy helped Rodgers develop into a star. Remember, in Rodgers' first season as a starter, the Packers went 6-10. McCarthy and his staff prodded Rodgers toward greatness.

In New York — pardon, New Jersey — Rodgers will face no loyal opposition. The Jets are now his organization. We'll discover in the coming months whether he can handle the responsibilities of unfettered leadership.