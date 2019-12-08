Sotos carries Bucknell over Albany (NY) 65-64

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Jimmy Sotos scored 23 points as Bucknell edged past Albany 65-64 on Saturday night.

Sotos shot 11 for 13 from the foul line. Avi Toomer added 21 points for the Bison. Bruce Moore, the Bison's second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 14% (1 of 7).

The Bison (4-7) forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Ahmad Clark had 18 points for the Great Danes (5-5). Cameron Healy added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Bucknell faces Siena on the road next Saturday. Albany plays Boston College on the road on Tuesday.

