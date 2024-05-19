Soto leads Yankees against the White Sox after 4-hit performance

Chicago White Sox (14-32, fifth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (32-15, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -311, White Sox +248; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Chicago White Sox after Juan Soto had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.

New York is 15-6 at home and 32-15 overall. The Yankees have a 23-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 4-18 record in road games and a 14-32 record overall. The White Sox have gone 9-27 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs while slugging .568. Anthony Volpe is 15-for-45 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets leads the White Sox with a .244 batting average, and has 12 doubles, three home runs, 18 walks and 12 RBI. Tommy Pham is 16-for-39 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .275 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.