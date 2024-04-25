'All sorts wrong' at Man Utd - Brown

[Getty Images]

Another fixture and another difficult night for Manchester United narrowly avoided.

On Wednesday, the Red Devils had to twice come back from behind against Sheffield United, eventually avoiding what would have been a humiliating loss to a side who have won just three times this season.

The victory came three days after a narrow FA Cup semi-final win in a penalty shoot-out against Championship outfit Coventry City.

"Where they are now has got to be better," former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I listen to Erik ten Hag and he says the best they have played recently was 70 minutes against Coventry City. This is Manchester United? "I know they have injuries and a depleted back four, but the more I listen to him the harder it gets for me.

"They have got to do more. There is all sorts wrong with the club and I think the manager is misguided."

Captain Bruno Fernandes carried the team over the line, levelling from the penalty spot before driving Manchester United in front from 25 yards nine minutes from time.

"They are still relying on individual moments of brilliance rather than having a structure of people being where they need to be," added former Nottingham Forest winger Andy Reid.

"If I look at them and the players they have, they have one of the best attacking teams in the league. But I do not see their structure."

