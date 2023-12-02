Sorting out Penn State's bowl destination and New Year's Six pairings [opinion]

Dec. 1—My head hurts when considering the possible bowl destinations and opponents for Penn State.

This much we know: The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions (10-2) will end up in one of four bowls: the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas; the Dec. 30 Peach Bowl in Atlanta; the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.; or the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

First and foremost, Penn State needs two-touchdown favorite Texas to beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game and three-touchdown favorite Michigan to defeat Iowa in the Big Ten title game in order to land their fifth New Year's Six berth in eight years.

If the Longhorns or the Wolverines lose, the Lions most likely will play Mississippi in the Citrus Bowl because Oklahoma State or Iowa would be guaranteed a New Year's Six berth as a conference champion.

But if form holds and Texas and Michigan win, Penn State will play in the Cotton, Peach or Fiesta as an at-large team. The potential opponents include the Longhorns, Alabama, Missouri, the loser of Friday night's Pac-12 title game (No. 3 Washington or No. 5 Oregon) and the highest-ranked Group of Five team, which right now would be Tulane.

Texas and Alabama still can make the four-team College Football Playoff, but they need help.

If the No. 7 Longhorns beat Oklahoma State, they will move ahead of the Pac-12 runner-up and No. 6 Ohio State. They then would need Georgia, Michigan or Florida State to lose Saturday.

If the No. 8 Crimson Tide knock off No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game, it should move past the Bulldogs, the Pac-12 runner-up and Ohio State. Alabama also would need a loss by Texas — which beat the Tide in September — Florida State or Michigan.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington and No. 4 Florida State will remain in the top four spots with victories in their respective conference championship games.

Louisville is all but guaranteed a berth in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 as the Atlantic Coast Conference champion, if it beats Florida State, or as the highest-ranked ACC team available, if it loses.

If Tulane beats SMU in the American Athletic Conference title game, the Green Wave will make its second straight appearance in a New Year's Six bowl. Its destination will impact the five at-large teams not in the semifinals.

In nine previous seasons of the CFP, a Group of Five team has been to the Cotton Bowl in 2016 (Western Michigan), 2019 (Memphis), 2021 (Cincinnati) and 2022 (Tulane); the Peach Bowl in 2015 (Houston), 2017 (UCF) and 2020 (Cincinnati); and the Fiesta Bowl in 2014 (Boise State) and 2018 (UCF).

Since the CFP will expand to 12 teams next season and the pairings will be done strictly by seeds, this is the final year for rotating the Group of Five team among the Peach, Cotton and Fiesta.

It seems likely Tulane or another G5 team is headed to the Fiesta Bowl since it has had a G5 team just twice compared to four times for the Cotton Bowl and three times for the Peach Bowl.

Penn State and eight other teams have played a G5 team since 2014. No team has done it twice. Going by that history, the guess here is that the CFP committee would not put the Lions against the G5 team.

Neither Texas, Missouri, Washington or Oregon has been matched yet against a G5 team in a New Year's Six bowl. The guess here is that one of them will be this year. The Tigers are making their first NY6 appearance.

If it loses to Georgia Saturday night, Alabama probably will not play Texas since the teams met in the regular season or Missouri because the Tigers also are from the SEC.

The CFP committee will consider a few other things. Geography is important in pairing the non-semifinal games, so the Pac-12 runner-up might wind up in the Fiesta Bowl or it could be Texas. The Longhorns reportedly don't want to play again at AT&T Stadium, where they will meet Oklahoma State Saturday and which is not far from their campus in Austin.

After crunching all of that information, here are my predictions for the New Year's Six bowl pairings, which will be announced Sunday:

Rose Bowl (semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

The Wolverines make their first appearance in the oldest bowl game in 17 years trying to reach their first CFP title game.

Sugar Bowl (semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon

The Bulldogs' great defense will be tested by the Ducks' great offense. Pass the popcorn, please.

Orange Bowl: Ohio State vs. Louisville

The Buckeyes go to South Florida as the highest-ranked team available from the Big Ten and SEC and will take on the Cardinals.

Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Tulane

The Huskies better be careful of the upset-minded Green Wave. Ask USC what happened last year in the Cotton Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri

The Longhorns reportedly want to make an actual bowl trip, so they go to Atlanta and get the feisty Tigers and their high-octane offense.

Cotton Bowl: Penn State vs. Alabama

The Nittany Lions get the best possible at-large opponent and take on the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2011.