Our (sorta) bold predictions for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2

Just like the Carolina Panthers, we’re out for some redemption from an underwhelming Week 1 performance.

Here are our 10 (sorta) bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

Matt Rhule wears the smock (again)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive week, we’re hoping you can indulge us in our affinity for Rhule’s patented look. Smocks are back in!

Panthers don't score on their first possession (again)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The offense stalled early and often against the Cleveland Browns last week, and it all started with an uncomfortable three-and-out on their very first touch of the afternoon.

Don’t expect this possession to be as brief, but quarterback Baker Mayfield and his group are turned away to start as they continue to find their groove.

But the Giants score on theirs

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York’s offense didn’t come out of the tunnel too hot themselves. In fact, they didn’t even light up the scoreboard in the first half.

But look for running back Saquon Barkley to dig in early against a soft Carolina run defense—one that just allowed 6.4 yards per rush to Nick Chubb. Our old friend Graham Gano hits a field goal off Barkley’s work.

Saquon Barkley records at least 24 carries

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

As we said, the Giants won’t be scared to test that Panthers run defense—especially with Barkley in their backfield. Plus, teams have averaged 32.5 rushing attempts per game against Carolina during their current eight-game losing streak.

Christian McCaffrey records at least 24 touches

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo made the mistake of only dialing up No. 22 for 14 touches in Week 1. McCaffrey totaled 57 yards from scrimmage off 10 carries and four catches in the 26-24 loss.

But after Tennessee Titans running back Ike Hilliard dashed Giants linebackers for 61 yards and two scores off three receptions, the Panthers are going to get their do-it-all stud way more involved in an exploitable matchup.

Baker Mayfield improves on his completion percentage from Week 1

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Things should be a lot calmer for Mayfield and the offense this week. A tough Cleveland defense, and perhaps a little pressure of a “revenge game,” forced a sloppy performance out of the fifth-year passer—who completed 16 of his 27 throws (59.3 percent) for 235 yards, a touchdown, an interception and four fumbled snaps.

With a week under his belt and a much lesser defense ahead, look for Mayfield to have a cleaner outing.

He also finishes with two passing touchdowns

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

With the offense settling in throughout the second half, we’ll give him two touchdowns as well. He finds McCaffrey for one and DJ Moore for the other.

. . . and another long completion to Robbie Anderson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

For all the hubbub around Anderson’s past social media comments about Mayfield, these guys have an undeniable connection. Before their 75-yard touchdown in Week 1, the two were often on the same page for lengthy gains during the summer.

And again, we’re not too sold on New York’s defense quite yet.

Graham Gano doesn't hit a game-winning field goal

Syndication: The Tennessean

Whether he’s been in Carolina blue or “Big Blue,” Gano has become a bit of a star in this series. Not only did he hit memorable game-winners on the Giants in 2015 and 2018, but he also earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his perfect performance against the Panthers last season.

So, it’s pretty credible to predict he’ll have some sort of hand (or foot) in this one. But he won’t, because . . .

Panthers win

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their largely woeful Week 1 and their eight-game skid, the Panthers are still the better team—at least on paper. Can Rhule get his guys going against lesser competition?

We say he does—in a 27-20 win.

Tally

2022 prediction tally: 5-5

Results record: 0-1

