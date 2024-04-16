What sort of playoff scenarios might the Boston Celtics end up in?

What sort of playoff scenarios might the Boston Celtics end up in? In the latest podcast episode of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay NBA” podcast, esteemed cohosts Ryan and Tanguay examined the Celtics’ decision to rest their starters before the playoffs, evaluating the implications and strategies of this move.

The conversation then shifts to various NBA playoff scenarios, analyzing potential outcomes and their impact on the postseason landscape. The episode concludes with a debate on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, discussing potential inductees, their qualifications, and the selection process.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire